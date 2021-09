Hardman secured all three of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 33-29 win over the Browns. The 23-year-old entered Week 1 as the No. 2 wide receiver opposite Tyreek Hill, but Hardman did little with that role considering Patrick Mahomes threw the ball 36 times in the contest. He played on 69 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps, which was slightly behind fellow wideout Demarcus Robinson's 74 percent. Hardman, a 2019 second-round pick, is an intriguing fantasy asset based on his athletic ability and role in Kansas City's high-flying offensive attack, but it's hard to trust him in lineups until he proves he can earn consistent target volume.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO