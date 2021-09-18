Big Freedia's Back With 'Big Diva Energy'
The Queen of Bounce is back! On Friday, Louisiana music legend Big Freedia dropped her new EP, Big Diva Energy, along with a bop of a lead single and a music video to boot. "Big Diva Energy is all about the energy people bring to the world. It's about personal understanding of purpose in one's life," Freedia told PAPER. "The songs are confident and remind you to boss up, not just to your responsibilities, but to living out your purpose no matter what, in order to accomplish all that's ordained for you."www.papermag.com
