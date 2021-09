LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Center for Disease Control and Prevention panel of outside experts voted Thursday to allow use of booster shots for some adults first vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago. CDC leadership still needs to sign off before boosters can officially be administered. LA County Health officials signaled their support. “The boosters really are appropriate at this point for people that have been designated by CDC and the FDA,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of LA County Department of Health. Booster-eligible adults include those over the age of 65 and people 18-64 who are are at high...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO