Lu Zhang of Fusion Fund: “More female tech entrepreneurs should consider joining the VC community”

Hype does not equal profits. Hype may actually mean losses in the crypto space. Unless you are deep into the weeds on what is new and trending, if you hear about the next great thing, it’s possible you are at the end of the road and that opportunity is about to turn into a bust. A much better plan, if you don’t want to spend half your day researching items, is to find the projects that seem to have sticking power and invest when the market is down overall.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO