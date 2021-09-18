CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lu Zhang of Fusion Fund: “More female tech entrepreneurs should consider joining the VC community”

By Jilea Hemmings
Thrive Global
Cover picture for the articleMore female tech entrepreneurs should consider joining the VC community: I’m working on an initiative to see more female technical entrepreneurs consider becoming VCs, whether that’s by joining a firm or starting their own firm. As the general trend veers toward the digital transformation of healthcare, we need more women in the VC community to better leverage technology that serves women. As a VC community, we will miss out on market opportunities women need due to investors not seeing the relevance.

