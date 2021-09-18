CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsburg, MI

Edwardsburg defense continues to stymie its opponents

By Ryan Haines
Niles Daily Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Eddies continued their winning ways, defeating Wolverine Conference foe Vicksburg Bulldogs 49-0 at a packed Leo Hoffman Field on Friday night. Edwardsburg’s offense hit the ground running in the first quarter, scoring four touchdowns on runs of 68, 2, 3, and 5 yards from Brett Allen, Logan McColley, Isaiyah Swartz and Connor Ostrander, respectively. Altogether, the Eddies gained 216 yards on the ground in the opening quarter.

