Here's the broadcast map for Bears vs. Bengals in Week 2

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, where the Bears will be looking for their first win of the season in a potential Andy Dalton revenge game. The Bears are coming off a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which raised several questions on offense and defense. While the offense showed signs of progress, they have to score more than 14 points per game. The defense looked lost against the Rams, and they’ll be looking to get back on track against a Bengals offense that has plenty of weapons.