CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Here's the broadcast map for Bears vs. Bengals in Week 2

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, where the Bears will be looking for their first win of the season in a potential Andy Dalton revenge game. The Bears are coming off a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which raised several questions on offense and defense. While the offense showed signs of progress, they have to score more than 14 points per game. The defense looked lost against the Rams, and they’ll be looking to get back on track against a Bengals offense that has plenty of weapons.

bearswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Los Angeles Rams#Fox#Bills Dolphins#The Bears Bengals
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 1st NFL start Sunday when the Chicago Bears play the Browns in Cleveland

Naming rookie Justin Fields the starting quarterback for Week 3 wasn’t in the Chicago Bears’ plans, but Andy Dalton’s left knee injury forced the team’s hand. Matt Nagy took the unusual step of meeting with the media Wednesday at Halas Hall — the coach usually doesn’t speak on Wednesdays — to announce the decision three days after a 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier ...
NFL
FanSided

Bengals Game Sunday: Bengals vs Bears odds and prediction for NFL Week 2 game

After a Week 1 win in overtime, the Cincinnati Bengals hit the road for the first time as they travel to the Windy City for a date with the Chicago Bears. The biggest storyline for this game will be a potential “Andy Dalton revenge game”, as Dalton spent nine years in the Queen City before the Bengals took Joe Burrow first overall and moved on from the Red Rifle. Dalton didn’t have a great showing in his Bears debut and with the calls for Justin Fields growing louder, we might not get a true revenge game from the former Cincy signal-caller.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals: Madden simulation vs. Bears in Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 after taking down the Vikings in overtime in Week 1. The good guys will look to move to 2-0 but they’ll have to get through another NFC North team in order to get to that point. This week’s game takes place in the Windy City against the Bears, who are 0-1.
NFL
chatsports.com

Three keys to Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears: Here's how the Bengals win Sunday

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the road for the first time this season for a showdown at Soldier Field on Sunday. After a disappointing performance in prime time on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, the Bears will be looking to get on track. The Bengals want to build off the momentum they gained from the 27-24 overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Bears vs Bengals: Keys for a Chicago victory

On Sunday the 0-1 Chicago Bears are looking to get their season back on track against the 1-0 Cincinnati Bengals, and while it’s only the second week of the season, and every other NFC North team lost as well, the Bears need to get the taste of that Los Angeles beatdown out of their mouths.
NFL
cbslocal.com

Bears vs. Bengals: Three Things To Watch

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears host the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s home opener. It’s time for another edition of Three Things to Watch. One thing Bears fans are hoping they can watch (and stomach) more easily this week: the defense in general and the secondary in particular. After we saw...
NFL
USA Today

Bears' 55-man roster, practice squad for Week 2 vs. Bengals

The Chicago Bears will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, where the Bears will be looking to rebound following a poor season opener. NFL teams are allowed to elevate two practice squad players to the active roster the day before a scheduled game. The Bears activated defensive tackle Margus Hunt and offensive tackle Alex Taylor to the active roster on Saturday, which brings Chicago’s game-day roster to 55 players.
NFL
WKRC

Bengals analysis: Offense struggles vs Bears defense

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - And just like that the goodwill and good vibes from a season-opening victory are gone. The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Chicago Bears 20-17 on Sunday. Though the scoreboard showed only a three point defeat, the offense was almost anemic until two fourth quarter touchdowns. Local 12...
NFL
247Sports

Picks For Pace Podcast: Bears vs. Bengals preview, college football week 3 preview, and more

As week 3 of the college football season arrives, the Chicago Bears home opener is also set to take place with fans allowed back at Soldier Field for the first time since week 16 of the 2019 season. The Bears struggled against the Los Angeles Rams in week 1 but showcased the ability to move the ball effectively on offense, despite the Bears defense struggling in Sean Desai's debut as defensive coordinator.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy