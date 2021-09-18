William Trainer of Vicinity Motor Corp: “Surround yourself with positive forward-thinking people”
In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing William Trainer.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0