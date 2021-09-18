Three teens injured in one-vehicle accident in Washington County

Three teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Washington County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 15-year-old Emory Walton of Washington was driving a 2005 Ford F250 on 285th Street west of Quince Avenue just before 2pm Friday when the vehicle left the gravel road and entered the south ditch, rolling several times. All three of the truck’s occupants were ejected and later transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.