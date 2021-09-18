IC woman accused of punching police officer in the groin

Allegedly punching a police officer in the groin has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Iowa City Police were called to 810 Benton Drive just after 3pm Friday for a woman poking holes in car tires. The suspect, 50-year-old Deanna McKinney, was found outside 806 Benton Drive. Police say she was given multiple orders to stop, but continued walking back to her nearby apartment. When an officer grabbed her, McKinney allegedly tensed up and resisted.