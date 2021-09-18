CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa City, IA

IC woman accused of punching police officer in the groin

By Tommy Lang
KCJJ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegedly punching a police officer in the groin has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Iowa City Police were called to 810 Benton Drive just after 3pm Friday for a woman poking holes in car tires. The suspect, 50-year-old Deanna McKinney, was found outside 806 Benton Drive. Police say she was given multiple orders to stop, but continued walking back to her nearby apartment. When an officer grabbed her, McKinney allegedly tensed up and resisted.

www.1630kcjj.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Iowa City, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Iowa City, IA
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy