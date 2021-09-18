CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-18 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Grant Park Beach in Milwaukee Shoop Park Beach in Racine North Beach in Racine Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha

