Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, North CR 150W, near West CR 400N, Warsaw. Drivers: Thomas L. Anglin, 89, North CR 875W, Etna Green; and Kaitlyn M. Warren, 23, North Columbia Street, Warsaw. Anglin was traveling north on CR 150W and stopped at a stop sign when he began to back his vehicle for another vehicle that was attempting to turn south onto CR 150W. While backing, Anglin’s vehicle hit Warren’s vehicle. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $25,000.