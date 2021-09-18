How 'The Morning Show' pushes against tired power dynamics in season 2

The second star-studded and intrigue-filled season of Apple TV+’s flagship drama, The Morning Show, is upon us, and as we return to the sound stages, corridors, and boardrooms of UBA, Rotten Tomatoes sat down for an extended chat with the series’ cast and executive producer. Our correspondent Nikki Novak spoke with Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Desean K. Terry, plus newcomers to the series Julianna Margulies and Hasan Minhaj, about their characters’ arcs this season, who their mentors have been in their careers (George Clooney, Shirley MacLaine, and Riz Ahmed come up!), and who among them would make the greatest real-life TV anchor. Plus, series executive producer and director Mimi Leder reveals how she and her team mapped out the highly anticipated new season and we settle a question about Crudup’s Cory Ellison: amazingly well-adjusted… or pure unadulterated evil?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO