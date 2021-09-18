CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

How 'The Morning Show' pushes against tired power dynamics in season 2

By Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime really does feel relative. Before you know it, Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here — and then the year 2022. But what I am ready for is some of the new content becoming available. That includes:. Three things to watch. 'The Morning Show'. Luckily, you don't have to wake...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Framing Britney Spears’ Follow-Up Doc to Release Tonight

The New York Times, FX and Hulu are set to release a follow-up documentary to Framing Britney Spears, titled Controlling Britney Spears, which is slated to premiere tonight, just days ahead of the release of a secret Netflix documentary about the conservatorship and a high-profile hearing on the arrangement. The project, directed by Samantha Stark with Liz Day as a supervising producer and reporter, explores new allegations from insiders with knowledge of Spears’ daily life inside the conservatorship. It’s set to premiere tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FX and Hulu. The documentary highlights how the conservatorship has “controlled” Spears’ life, according...
CELEBRITIES
wbch.com

'The Morning Show﻿' director teases season 2: "It's about identity"

After a long hiatus, due in large part to the pandemic, The Morning Show returns for season two this Friday. The critically acclaimed, Emmy-winning Apple TV+ drama starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, launched two years ago and goes behind the scenes of a network morning news program rocked by a sexual misconduct scandal. While the first season had its own themes, director and executive producer Mimi Leder tells ABC Audio season two adds a lot more on top.
TV SERIES
washingtonnewsday.com

How to Stream Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’ Online

How to Stream Season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’ Online. The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, returns this week with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon resuming their roles as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively. Several members of the cast were nominated for Golden Globes and Primetime...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mac Observer

Apple TV+: New ‘The Morning Show’ Season Two Featurette

The Morning Show season two premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 17. Ahead of that, a new featurette was released over the weekend. Stars of the show including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Karen Pittman, as well as director Mimi Leder, give an insight into what viewers can expect. Of course, we see the fallout of Bradley and Alex’s onscreen revelations. Episodes are also going to look at issues of racism. Based on some of the chyrons we see in the clips shared, rumors that COVID-19 will be covered are also true.
TV SERIES
kion546.com

Cancel culture dominates season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’

NEW YORK (AP) — The second season of “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, had just begun filming in March 2020 when COVID-19 brought a halt to TV production. The writers soon decided the scripts should reflect what was happening in the world. It was in some ways a sense of deja vu, after the plot of the first season changed course tor reflect the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements. The new season picks up where the first ended, with the characters exposing the network’s toxic work environment live on air. The complexities of cancel culture are also explored in season two which debuts Sept. 17 on Apple TV+.
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Is Addicted to the Plot Twist: TV Review

The first season of “The Morning Show” ended in an explosion; the new one begins, as the experienced TV viewer might expect, with characters picking up the pieces. But that’s about the only thing that’s predictable this time around. When, at the end of the flawed but increasingly compelling first...
TV SERIES
imore.com

Go behind the scenes of 'The Morning Show' before its season two debut

Apple TV+ has debuted a new featurette for season two of The Morning Show. 'And We're Back' features interviews with the cast and crew about what to expect in the new season. Season two of the drama series will premiere on Friday, September 17, 2021. Today, Apple TV+ premiered a...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Daughtry
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Alan Ruck
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Michael Schumacher
Apple Insider

Apple debuts 'The Morning Show' recap ahead of Friday season two premiere

Apple helps fans catch up on Apple TV+ hit "The Morning Show" with a new two-minute season one recap video. On September 17, Apple's Emmy-winning newsroom drama will make a return to the small screen for its second season. In preparation, Apple uploaded a two-minute-long recap video to YouTube that helps summarize events that took place during the show's first season.
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'The Morning Show' gets even more depressing in its 2nd season

Why cast three of Hollywood's most charming actors if all they're going to do is try and make you miserable? Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell continue to take turns throwing hissy fits in this second season, leaving their characters little time to enjoy their lavish lifestyles — or do much journalism. Adding Julianna Margulies as a former anchor with a grudge doesn't add any levity to the pity party. Friday, Apple TV Plus.
TV & VIDEOS
Rottentomatoes.com

Jennifer Aniston and The Morning Show Season 2 Cast Reveal the Mentors In Their Lives

The second star-studded and intrigue-filled season of Apple TV+’s flagship drama, The Morning Show, is upon us, and as we return to the sound stages, corridors, and boardrooms of UBA, Rotten Tomatoes sat down for an extended chat with the series’ cast and executive producer. Our correspondent Nikki Novak spoke with Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Karen Pittman, Nestor Carbonell, Mark Duplass, Desean K. Terry, plus newcomers to the series Julianna Margulies and Hasan Minhaj, about their characters’ arcs this season, who their mentors have been in their careers (George Clooney, Shirley MacLaine, and Riz Ahmed come up!), and who among them would make the greatest real-life TV anchor. Plus, series executive producer and director Mimi Leder reveals how she and her team mapped out the highly anticipated new season and we settle a question about Crudup’s Cory Ellison: amazingly well-adjusted… or pure unadulterated evil?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Morning Show#Reality Tv#Time#Cnn#British#Tiktok#Montero#Instagram#Cable News Network Inc
Cheddar News

'The Morning Show' Makes Season 2 Debut on Apple TV+

"The Morning Show" is back for Season 2 on Apple TV+, and actor Desean Terry, who plays anchor Daniel Henderson, joined Cheddar’s "Between Bells" to discuss the upcoming episodes and what fans can expect. He said that the showrunners have done their best to make the show relatable and realistic this season, covering the coronavirus pandemic and its global fallout.
TV SERIES
kezi.com

Billy Crudup and Hasan Minhaj talk Season 2 of 'The Morning Show'

It's his first season of "The Morning Show," but it sounds like Hasan Minhaj has been training for his role for quite some time. "I've been playing a fake TV anchor for seven years, so this wasn't a stretch for me," Minhaj joked about going from "The Daily Show" to Netflix's "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj" and now his role as Eric on "The Morning Show."
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Morning Show Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

‘The Morning Show’ is a drama series that offers viewers a closer look at the modern workplace from the perspective of successful newsreaders who shoulder the responsibility of waking America up. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon, the show typically revolves around two women who juggle personal challenges while discussing serious socio-political issues of the modern day with their viewers. After a successful season 1, Jay Carson’s show is all set to return with the latest installment. In case you plan on watching it, then here’s everything you need to know.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KVCR NEWS

'The Morning Show' Season 2 Was Written And In Production. Then COVID Hit

Season 2 of The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston premieres on Apple TV+ tonight. Witherspoon and Aniston play competitive, morning TV anchors for a company that's in the midst of a major MeToo scandal. But, to keep the show topical, writers made significant changes so that the pandemic would be part of the narrative.
TV SERIES
NBC News

Nestor Carbonell, of ‘The Morning Show,’ talks 2nd season, character’s challenges

Nestor Carbonell, who plays weatherman Yanko Flores in the hit Apple TV+ show "The Morning Show," hopes that fans will still like his character in season two. “I felt a lot of sympathy from women and men from the first season,” Carbonell told NBC News in a video interview. “I hope that’s the case in season two when Yanko steps into it and someone threatens to cancel him.”
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy