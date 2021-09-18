CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinecrest, FL

Officials set up staged bicycle crash in Pinecrest to help educate drivers and cyclists about safety

CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lp87_0c0Fpk1w00
Officials across South Florida are stressing bicycle safety for riders across the region.

PINECREST, Fla. – Officials across South Florida are stressing bicycle safety for riders in the region.

The hope is to remind riders to remain alert by showing them the worst that could happen.

In order to get their message across, officials with the Florida Department of Transportation staged a mock bicycle crash, complete with an ambulance and even a possible victim.

They are hoping to remind both drivers and bikers to always follow the rules of the road.

The mock scene was set up Saturday morning in the Village of Pinecrest.

The selected location, right in front of Pinecrest Elementary School on Southwest 57th Avenue, is an area that is very popular among cyclists and some cycling groups.

“Just make sure the bicyclists also know the rules of the road,” said Pinecrest Police Chief Jason Cohen. “They have to understand that they also have to obey all the traffic laws, stop at the stop signs, the lights, because sometimes it is unfortunately the bicyclists’ fault, and a bicyclist vs. a car, no matter whose fault it is, never ends well for the bicyclist.”

Officers said they spike with more than 100 cyclists in the first few hours of the FDOT campaign and hope to speak to many more before they pack things up around noon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pinecrest, FL
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle Safety#Bike#Cyclist#Fdot
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

659K+
Followers
101K+
Post
543M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy