Illinois State

2021 Week 2 Game Thread: Michigan Wolverines vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

By Von Lozon
Maize n Brew
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is another absolutely perfect day for football in Ann Arbor, as the Michigan Wolverines look to start the season 3-0 as they take on the visiting Northern Illinois Huskies. Rocky Lombardi, who transferred from MSU to NIU, returns to the Big House one final time and hopes to replicate his performance at Michigan Stadium from last season as a member of the Spartans. But Aidan Hutchinson and the new-look Wolverine defense will attempt to prevent that from happening.

