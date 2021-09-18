Emory Law gets $5M grant for civil rights center

California Attorney General Rob Bonta today applauded the broad coalition of organizations, workers, and legal scholars all fighting in support of the state’s efforts to defend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ residents of long-term care facilities in California. The coalition — made up of organized labor, community centers, civil rights organizations, legal scholars, and more — filed letter briefs with the California Supreme Court in support of the protections granted under Senate Bill 219 (SB 219), the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Long-Term Care Facility Residents’ Bill of Rights. Specifically, the law prohibits long-term care facility staff from discriminating against transgender residents by repeatedly and willfully “deadnaming” them — that is, calling a transgender person by the name they were assigned at birth — or using the wrong pronouns in referring to them.
