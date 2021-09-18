Emory Law gets $5M grant for civil rights center

Many students at Emory University fall into one of two categories: those who are new to a full capacity campus and those who need a refresher after a year and a half away. Autumn is routinely an exciting time for students to find new friends and discover beautiful spots on campus. And with this grand return of students, the options to explore have only increased. Emory offers many exciting opportunities to enjoy campus. A compilation of the best fall activities on Emory’s Atlanta campus will hopefully help you get the most out of this first semester back.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO