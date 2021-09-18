CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory Law gets $5M grant for civil rights center

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Emory University has received a $5 million grant to establish a new center at the law school focused on advancing civil rights and social justice. The money is coming from a charitable foundation funded by Southern Company Gas, the university said Thursday. The foundation is giving an additional $2 million...

emory.edu

Emory Law receives landmark donation from Southern Company Foundation to establish Center for Civil Rights and Social Justice

Emory University has received a transformative grant from Southern Company Foundation to establish the Emory University School of Law Center for Civil Rights and Social Justice and support other student success and access initiatives through Emory College and Winship Cancer Center. The grant, totaling $7 million, with $5 million dedicated to the new Center, will be one of the most substantial gifts dedicated to an academic center for civil rights and social justice in Georgia, and the largest single gift to Emory Law.
Emory creates Asian Student Center

Students interested in providing input on designs for the Cox Hall identity spaces for all five groups should follow Campus Life’s BCJ newsletters and Instagram accounts for more information. Emory University took another step forward as a pacesetter for social justice in higher education with the opening this month of...
State
Georgia State
Arkansas Online

Recognizing civil rights advocates

During protests in the U.S. last year, Explore Pine Bluff.com highlighted the contributions of three groundbreaking civil-rights attorneys with Pine Bluff connections -- Wiley Branton Sr., Harold Flowers and Leo Branton Jr. "We owe a debt of gratitude to these brave men who had the courage to use their legal...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
unm.edu

Utton Center hosts Continuing Legal Education Workshop "Land Grants, Acequias and the Law"

Friday, October 15th and Saturday, October 16th, 2021, at the Cañon de Carnué Land Grant Hall. Join experts in the field of land grant and acequia law to cover a variety of issues unique to these communities. This two-day event geared towards judges, attorneys, and students and is open to members of the public. All are welcome to attend one day or both days of the event; discounted pricing is offered for two-day attendance. This two-day program has been approved by MCLE for 7.5 General and 2.0 Ethics/Professionalism credits.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
alreporter.com

ASU renames building for civil rights icon

Out with a racist, in with a hero. The Alabama State University board of trustees voted on Friday to rename one of its residence halls in honor of Civil Rights icon Jo Ann Robinson, a catalyst in the Montgomery Bus Boycott and a former ASU professor. The decision comes a year after the trustees stripped the name of Bibb Graves, a former Alabama governor and Ku Klux Klan ally, from the building.
ALABAMA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Rice gets $100M grant for future student center, new endowments

Rice University has received $100 million from the Moody Foundation to build a new student center on campus and to create endowments that support student opportunity and success. The planned Moody Center for Student Life and Opportunity is intended to become a focal point for the private university and will...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX2Now

DOJ launches civil rights probe into Georgia prisons

ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday announced a statewide civil rights investigation into Georgia prisons. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who oversees the department’s civil rights division, said the investigation will be comprehensive but will focus on “harm to prisoners resulting from prisoner-on-prisoner violence.” It will also look into sexual abuse of gay, lesbian and transgender prisoners by both prisoners and prison staff.
GEORGIA STATE
Boston Globe

Justice Dept. to review enforcement of civil rights protections in grants

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will review how it enforces prohibitions on racial discrimination by law enforcement agencies that receive federal funding, according to a department memo, a move that could broaden the Biden administration’s efforts to combat systemic racism in policing, prisons, and courts. While the review concerns law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YubaNet

Community Centers, Labor and Civil Rights Orgs Join Fight to Protect the Dignity of LGBTQ Seniors and Long-Term Care Residents

California Attorney General Rob Bonta today applauded the broad coalition of organizations, workers, and legal scholars all fighting in support of the state’s efforts to defend anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ residents of long-term care facilities in California. The coalition — made up of organized labor, community centers, civil rights organizations, legal scholars, and more — filed letter briefs with the California Supreme Court in support of the protections granted under Senate Bill 219 (SB 219), the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Long-Term Care Facility Residents’ Bill of Rights. Specifically, the law prohibits long-term care facility staff from discriminating against transgender residents by repeatedly and willfully “deadnaming” them — that is, calling a transgender person by the name they were assigned at birth — or using the wrong pronouns in referring to them.
POLITICS
Emory Wheel

Emory Fall Bucket List: 5 activities right on campus

Many students at Emory University fall into one of two categories: those who are new to a full capacity campus and those who need a refresher after a year and a half away. Autumn is routinely an exciting time for students to find new friends and discover beautiful spots on campus. And with this grand return of students, the options to explore have only increased. Emory offers many exciting opportunities to enjoy campus. A compilation of the best fall activities on Emory’s Atlanta campus will hopefully help you get the most out of this first semester back.
ATLANTA, GA
KXAN

Civil rights organizations come together for rally at Texas Capitol against controversial new laws

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Activists hosted a rally at the Texas Capitol on Saturday in response to controversial new laws passed during the special legislative session. During the session, a number of Republican-backed bills were passed, most notably Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, and Senate Bill 1 – which Republicans say focuses on election integrity, but Democrats argue restricts voting access.
AUSTIN, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Civil rights activists ponder next generation

Growing up in the 1940s in rural Palmers Crossing, a Black community on the outskirts of Hattiesburg, Miss., Dorie and Joyce Ladner did not know that there were other youngsters beyond their town who shared their concerns. That there were others who were tired of riding in the back of the bus.
ADVOCACY
wvik.org

Rock Island Receives African American Civil Rights Grant

The African American Civil Rights Grant totals $33,500 and It will fund research into sites that could be added to a list of Illinois' African-American historic places. Charles Pearson is the consultant in charge of surveying the city to find historic sites. He says the Rock Island County Court House was a center of protests during the Civil Rights era.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
thewestsidegazette.com

Morehouse, Spelman Receive $5M To Establish Center For Black Entrepreneurship

A new grant from Mastercard is supporting Morehouse College and Spelman College in the establishment of a new Center for Black Entrepreneurship! Get the full story about the new $5 million grant from CBS 46 by Iyani Hughes from below. Atlanta-based HBCU’s Morehouse College and Spelman College received a $5...
COLLEGES
bizjournals

USF gets cut of $5M national grant to make cyber powerhouse

The University of South Florida is teaming up with two other state university giants to help hundreds in the computer science field. USF, the University of Central Florida and Florida International University received a $5 million cumulative grant from the National Science Foundation this week. The trio will use the funding to create the Florida IT Graduation Attainment Pathways program or Flit-GAP.
COLLEGES
Wrcbtv.com

Selma courthouse annex named for civil rights pioneers

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The courthouse annex in Alabama's Dallas County now bears the name of two prominent African-American attorneys and civil rights figures from the community — J.L. Chestnut and Bruce Boynton. News outlets report that a dedication ceremony was held Tuesday for the renamed Dallas Courthouse Annex. Chestnut...
SELMA, AL

