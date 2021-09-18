CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moline, IL

Rock Island-based Fresh Films Works With Kids Nationwide on Learning TV & Movie Biz

By Jonathan Turner
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saturday in the Arts is a weekly feature covering a trend, subject, event or personality of local interest. It runs every Saturday morning on. your site for the best entertainment and arts coverage in the area, QuadCities.com!. Caval Spearman, Jr., a high school senior in Chicago, has been involved in...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
QuadCities.com

‘Napoleon Dynamite’ Cast Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theater For Movie And Questions

If you see this presentation, all your dreams will come true. That’s because Adler Theatre and VenuWorks are presenting a Napoleon Dynamite: Movie & Conversation on Saturday, September 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. This fun-filled evening includes a screening of the film followed by a freewheeling, moderated discussion with actors Jon Heder (Napoleon), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rock Island, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Moline, IL
Entertainment
Rock Island, IL
Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
City
Moline, IL
QuadCities.com

‘Little Shop Of Horrors’ Creeping Into Moline’s Spotlight Theatre This Weekend

A new Spotlight Theatre production of the beloved musical, “Little Shop of Horrors” is creeping into the Moline theater this weekend!. Directed by Spotlight co-owner Brent Tubbs, and starring Jacob Johnson as Seymour and Becca Johnson (no relation) as Audrey, the Alan Menken/Howard Ashman musical is a dream come true for all three. It opens tonight, Friday, Sept. 24 at 1800 7th Ave., Moline.
MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Tv#Youtube Tv#Documentary Film#Rock Island High School#Arts#Augustana College#Ghostland#Directv#Ifc#Itunes#Amazon#Redbox#At T#Entertainment Media#Mfa#The University Of Iowa
QuadCities.com

Michigander Coming To Davenport’s Raccoon Motel Oct. 12

TICKETS to all Raccoon Motel shows can be purchased HERE!!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
QuadCities.com

Riverssance Festival Presents Annual Awards; Harley Award Goes to Sherry Case Maurer

Riverssance Festival of Fine Art came back strong in 2021! In its 33rd year, this outdoor event featured over 70 quality visual artists drawn from a national call for entries, live local music, food vendors, wine tasting, and a children’s art activity tent. The event took place in scenic Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport (Davenport, Iowa). As one of the premier arts festivals in Iowa, Riverssance is designed to.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
PBS
QuadCities.com

Are You Ready For The Fall Belgian Fest??? Sunday In Moline’s Stephens Park, It Returns!

The 8th Annual Fall Belgian Fest returns to Stephens Park (7th Street and 15th Avenue Moline) this Sunday Sep 19 from 12 – 4 p.m. Admission is free to all!. The Fall Belgian Fest, formerly known as the Fall Flemish Fest, is sponsored and organized by the Center for Belgian Culture. Bill Cornelis, President of CBC and organizer of the Fall Belgian Fest shares, “Many of the Belgian Community came to Moline, after World War II to begin a new life. They came here with nothing but a dream. They didn’t ask for much. They only asked for an opportunity to work hard, raise a family, and thank the good Lord in Church. This is our heritage. We owe it to them to preserve it.”
MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Snipe-Hunts and Moonlit Hikes: Iowa’s Segregated Summer Camps for Youth, 1925-1950 at the Davenport Public Library

Join us Tuesday, September 21st at 6:30 pm as Dr. Sarah J. Eikleberry discusses Iowa’s Segregated Summer Camps for Youth from 1925-1950. Black middle-class reformers and professionals worked to create and safeguard childhood experiences in Iowa during the American Interwar era. This presentation explores some of the ways Black communities worked to carve out space for their children through.
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

Speakeasy Laugh Hard Challenge Hits The Stage Saturday

The Rock Island Speakeasy, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, is presenting the Laugh Hard Challenge at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. We are pleased, once again, to be sponsoring the Speakeasy Laugh Stand Up Comedy Competition this year. The second of two preliminary rounds will be this weekend and the finals will take place on September 25. The winner will receive $1,000 and the title of Laugh Hard Champion!
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Tomfoolery On Tremont Presents Carmen Morales Sunday Night!

Carmen Morales has a captivating style which incorporates opinionated quick wit and outlandish characters. Taking from family, friends and people from everyday encounters she transforms into these characters seamlessly, then adds hilarious commentary which leaves the audience doubled over in laughter. With a perfect combination of like-ability and vulnerability she has been well received by audiences internationally. She’s been seen on two seasons of the tv show “Laughs” on Fox and heard on Sirius XM radio in the U.S. and Canada. She’s also been featured in Gilda’s LaughFest Comedy Festival, the World Series of Comedy, Scruffy City Comedy Festival, Women of Comedy Festival, in the New York Times and has produced her own traveling comedy show, The ‘Not Your Average Broads of Comedy’ as well as performed in comedy clubs, colleges, strip malls, indie shows, dive bars, towns no one has ever heard of and military bases across the country.
TV & VIDEOS
QuadCities.com

Help Crown Mr. Quad-Cities And Help Local Charities TONIGHT!

Find out, and help out at good cause, Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Center for the Living Arts, 220 19th St., Rock Island, as they crown the KING of the Quad Cities!. This fun men-only pageant is a duel fundraiser for the Mississippi Crown Scholarship Program & Center for Living Arts. We cannot wait to see a stage full of talented pageant dads, boyfriends & other QC royalty!
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Riverssance Rollin’ Into Davenport This Weekend

Riverssance Festival of Fine Art is celebrating its 33rd year as the premier fine arts festival of the Quad Cities, showcasing over 70 of the top artists throughout the greater Midwest. Organized and run by art enthusiasts, Riverssance continues to be recognized for its careful attention to artists’ success, community...
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy