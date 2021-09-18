CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ICF Certified Mentor Program can make you an efficient mentor

Cover picture for the articleMentoring hours is a mandatory requirement for applying for any ICF credentialed program. While an ACC or PCC coach can be an effective mentor to a coach trainee, this role requires immeasurable skills and depth, then just being able to Coach. Becoming a coach is a process of self–discovery, and a mentor coach is the hand one holds on to this journey that can be enlightening. Therefore, the role of the mentor coach is crucial. Skilled & qualified mentor coaches can help potential coaches reach for the best that they can offer as coaches.

