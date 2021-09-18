Toronto Blue Jays: Haven’t we learned by now?

With only 8 games to go in the regular season and the Blue Jays currently very much in the Wild Card hunt, it seems as though third base has been a weak spot for the team. The top five of the team’s lineup is very strong – among the best in baseball, even. And although the team’s back half of the batting lineup is above average, with the likes of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Randal Grichuk, and Corey Dickerson, third base has been a weak spot for the ballclub for almost a month now. With Santiago Espinal returning off the injured list last night, the Blue Jays seem to have received an upgrade at the hot corner at a very important time in the season.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO