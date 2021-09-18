CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Rizin 30 weigh-in results and combatant quotes

By Dylan Bowker
mymmanews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll fighters have made weight leading into the thirtieth Rizin spectacular. This card transpires on September 19th from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The broadcast goes down on Live Now to facilitate international streaming. The combatants offered up some quotes ahead of fight night. These are your Rizin 30...

mymmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann Weigh In Results

A pair of light heavyweights look to make the leap into title contention when Anthony Smith meets Ryan Spann in the main event of UFC Vegas 37. Fightful has you covered on if the two men atop the marquee as well as the other 26 competitors of the evening made weight.
UFC
mymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 37 results – Smith vs. Spann

The UFC is back at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday afternoon with UFC Vegas 37. In the main event, light heavyweights Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann will do battle at 205-pounds. The event streams live on ESPN+ with preliminary action beginning at 4pm ET. Complete UFC...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayaka Hamasaki
chatsports.com

Kyoji Horiguchi signs with Bellator, remains RIZIN bantamweight champion

One of the best bantamweight fighters in the world has signed with Bellator. Kyoji Horiguchi appeared on an episode of the American Top Team podcast Punchin’ In earlier this week and revealed he completed his contract with RIZIN FF and entered free agency. Horiguchi expressed interest in signing with Bellator to compete in its bantamweight division and set his sights on a potential fight with current reigning champion, Sergio Pettis.
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Contender Series Weigh-in Results: All Competitors Hit Contracted Marks

There was no drama on the scales Monday morning, as all 12 athletes slated to compete on Week 3 of the 2021 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series made weight without issue. The Contender Series takes place on Tuesday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN+...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combatant#Boxing#Live Now#Panchanrina#Momokasorakuu#Mma#English#Super#Featherweight
chatsports.com

Contender Series 2021: Week 3 preview, weigh-ins results

More contestants this week will battle it out in what could be a life-altering fight for their futures, and it’s another great set of fights. First up, Brazil’s Jailton Almeida (13-2). Primarily a submission specialist, he’s shown a lot of promise with thudding leg kicks and a hulking frame. A certified finisher, he’s seen the judges’ decision very few times in his career and packs some serious power in his strikes. That has led to wins over Brazilian regional vet Edvaldo de Oliveira and former UFC fighter Ildemar Alcantara.
UFC
Sherdog

Bellator 266 Weigh-in Results: Main Event Set; 1 Fight Canceled

Bellator 266 is officially set after the weigh-ins took place earlier today and there was some drama on the scale. The main event will see Yoel Romero's Bellator MMA debut as he faces former champion Phil Davis. While both headliners made weight, DeAnna Bennett came in 3.2 pounds heavy for her bout against Alejandra Lara. Additionally, Eddie Abasolo did not attend the weigh-ins, and as a result, his bout against Art Hernandez has been called off.
UFC
The Ring Magazine

Serhii Bohachuk, Ali Akhmedov, Hollywood Fight Nights media workout & weigh-in results

Tom Loeffler of 360 Promotions breaks down the stacked line up for the return of his Hollywood Fight Nights club show series, which returns tonight, Sept. 16 (Mexican Independence Day), on UFC Fight Pass (in association with Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions) from the Quiet Cannon country club in Montebello, California.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Nick Diaz asks for fight with Robbie Lawler to be changed to middleweight

Nick Diaz is set for his long-anticipated return to the UFC. It has been six years since the last time Diaz set foot in the UFC Octagon. The return is set to take place this coming Saturday against Robbie Lawler. The fight was originally set to take place at welterweight but now just a day out from the event, Diaz is asking the UFC to make a change.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 37 & Bellator 266 Weigh-In Results & Final Cards

We are all set for our MMA double-header tomorrow night, with UFC Vegas 37 & Bellator 266 both set to take place on Saturday, September 18. We’ve got the full scoop for you below. UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann Weigh-In Results. Tomorrow night, UFC Vegas 37 takes place from...
UFC
mymmanews.com

Bellator 266 results – Romero vs. Davis – LIVE STREAM (prelims)

BELLATOR 266: Davis vs. Romero will be broadcast LIVE today, Saturday, September 18 on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, while preliminary bouts will stream on the BELLATOR MMA YouTube channel, the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel, and on Pluto TV beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. BELLATOR 266...
COMBAT SPORTS
chatsports.com

Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero preview, weigh-in results

After some delay, Yoel Romero will finally make his anticipated Bellator debut against none other than former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis. Romero (13-5) was originally scheduled to enter the light heavyweight tournament against Anthony “Rumble“ Johnson back in May, but unfortunately he was not medically cleared for that bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
mymmanews.com

Casey O’Neill predicts finish over Antonina Shevchenko at UFC Vegas 38

Casey O’Neill is one of the youngest fighters on the UFC roster, but as the old saying goes, age is just number. The 23-year-old will be fighting in just her third UFC fight on Oct. 2 and while she’s very new to the sports biggest promotion, O’Neill is very aware of the star power she posses.
UFC
MMAmania.com

RIZIN 30 in the Nosebleeds

The last RIZIN show held in Saitama Super Arena was the New Year’s Eve 2020 show. I haven’t personally been here since 2019. COVID fucked with shit, no? And while we’re still in the pandemic, things are getting better in Tokyo and Japan. Despite a late start to vaccination and a scary Olympic surge, many more people are vaccinated and cases are steadily going down. We still wear masks everywhere, but that’s sort of Tokyo for you. There’s still a cap on attendance for this show and limits on booze, but I imagine those will be eased fairly soon, most likely in time for the NYE 2021 show and the finals of the Bantamweight Grand Prix whose quarterfinals we will witness shortly – this begs the question: where and when are the semis? A couple days before the finals? Same day? Inquiring minds.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy