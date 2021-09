The US could learn a few things from Greece about Covid testing and travel protocols – including, cheaper prices and faster turnaround times. Here we are – approaching two years since Covid-19 first started really making the news. I am sure that no one really thought that we would still be talking about “Covid tests” and such all this time later but we still are – and the US has really not done a good job of advancing that process through like other countries, such as Greece.

