Athletics' Matt Chapman: On base thrice in return

Cronenworth (finger) is starting at first base and hitting second Saturday against the Cardinals. Cronenworth was held out of the starting lineup for the last week, though he did make an appearance as a pinch hitter Friday. Now back in the lineup, Cronenworth may find a regular home at first base, as it appears that the Padres are contemplating keeping Fernando Tatis at shortstop. In turn, Eric Hosmer is out of the lineup Saturday and could lose playing time to close the season.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO