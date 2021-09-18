CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics' Matt Chapman: On base thrice in return

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChapman (lower leg) went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run in a win over the Angels on Friday. After having missed the last four games with lower-leg soreness stemming from an errant foul ball last Saturday, Chapman was back in the starting nine. The slugging third baseman had been in a 1-for-17, six-game funk prior to his string of absences, so perhaps Friday's productive showing will help ignite a more fruitful stretch at the plate.

