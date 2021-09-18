Saints' Chase Hansen: Not playing Week 2

Edmonds ran for 63 yards on 12 carries at Tennessee on Sunday while catching four receptions for 43 yards on four targets. The Cardinals theorized a balanced backfield split between Edmonds and James Conner, with Edmonds the starter and in-space back and Conner an off-the-bench bruiser, and that scenario played out perfectly against the Titans on Sunday. Edmonds was efficient both as a runner and pass catcher, and there were still 16 carries left for Conner to run out the clock with late. The difference is that Conner didn't draw a single target, so the former Pittsburgh runner might disappear from the box score in games where the Cardinals need to throw more often. Edmonds, by contrast, should remain the lead Arizona running back regardless of the game scenario. His Week 2 matchup with Eric Kendricks and the Vikings might not be ideal, but Edmonds is an unconditional part of a Cardinals offense that looked impressive Sunday.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO