Athletics' Sergio Romo: Garners third save

Romo secured his third save in a win over the Angels on Friday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout. The veteran right-hander got a relatively rare ninth-inning call and was up to the task, working around a baserunner to get through the frame on 14 pitches and preserve the Athletics' one-run lead. Romo went through a considerably rocky stretch where he allowed 11 earned runs on 10 hits over 4.2 innings in six appearances between Aug. 28 and Sept. 14, but he has bounced back with back-to-back scoreless efforts and clearly still has the trust of manager Bob Melvin to pitch in high-leverage spots when the need arises.