White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Pinch hits Friday

Sheets, who was removed from Friday's lineup prior to game time, served as a pinch hitter and stayed in to play right field in an 8-0 win over the Rangers. Sheets was originally scheduled to start in right field, but a last-minute lineup change had him replaced by Romy Gonzalez, who was originally set to fill in at shortstop for Tim Anderson. As it turns out, Anderson, recently reinstated from the injured list, wanted to test his hamstring on back-to-back days, so he was added to the lineup at shortstop while Gonzalez moved to right field, according to Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times. Sheets' removal appears to have nothing to do with an injury, so he should be good to go while Andrew Vaughn (back) is unavailable.