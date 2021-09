Taveras went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Friday's 8-0 loss to the White Sox. Taveras swiped his ninth bag of the season and seventh in 21 games since getting a second chance with the Rangers. While his season average is a horrid .165, the outfielder hit safely in 13 of the last 16 contests, batting .265 (18-for-68) with an .800 OPS, nine extra-base hits, seven RBI and seven runs.