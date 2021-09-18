CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics' Cole Irvin: Another strong showing Friday

 6 days ago

Irvin (10-13) picked up the win in a victory over the Angels on Friday, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three. Irvin got his 18 outs on an efficient 89 pitches and lowered his ERA back under 4.00 -- to 3.94 -- in the process. The left-hander did stumble in a tough matchup versus the Blue Jays three starts ago on the road, but he has otherwise allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight other trips to the mound dating back to July 31.

