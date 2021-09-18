CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Makes consecutive starts

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rangers. Anderson was originally scheduled to be out of the starting lineup, a designed plan to limit the shortstop to an every-other-day pattern immediately following a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury. Anderson, who played Thursday, reported feeling well enough to go on back-to-back days, so manager Tony La Russa allowed it Friday, per Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times. Anderson showed no hindrance when he scored from first base on Luis Robert's double in the fourth inning.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers clinch winning record at Comerica Park for first time in 5 years

DETROIT – With their win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, the Detroit Tigers guaranteed they will finish the season with a winning record at home for the first time in five years. The Tigers earned their 41st win at Comerica Park in style, beating the first-place White Sox...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Luis Robert
numberfire.com

Gavin Sheets starting for White Sox Sunday afternoon

Chicago White Sox infielder Gavin Sheets is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Sheets is getting the nod in right field while batting seventh in the order against Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 124 plate appearances this season, Sheets has a .223...
MLB
Daily Herald

White Sox activate Anderson, Giolito; Vaughn to IL

The White Sox activated shortstop Tim Anderson and pitcher Lucas Giolito ahead of Tuesday night's series opener with the L.A. Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Sox also placed outfielder Andrew Vaughn on the 10-day injured list with lower back inflammation. The move is retroactive to Friday. The Sox recalled...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson will be returning on Tuesday night

The straw that stirs the Chicago White Sox’s drink in Tim Anderson is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels. However, his name might not be on every lineup card for each game down the stretch run toward the postseason. Anderson was on the 10-day...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#White Sox#The Chicago Sun Times
NESN

Connor Seabold Making MLB Debut, Will Start Vs. White Sox

UPDATE (4:38 p.m.): The Red Sox announced Connor Seabold will make his first start on Saturday. To make room for him on the major league roster, Brad Peacock was returned to Triple-A Worcester. ORIGINAL STORY: It had seemed for a few days that Connor Seabold would be starting Saturday, though...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Next start not determined

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said it's uncertain when Rodon will pitch next, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Those were La Russa's comments prior to Friday's win over Boston, which the manager described as "very important" for many reasons. Apparently, the team would like to evaluate how Rodon feels following the start to determine his next outing. That the manager is considering a six-man rotation, per Sandalow, is a sign that he wants to build in an extra day of rest for Rodon, who is 7-2 with a 1.69 ERA with six or more days of rest. The White Sox don't have another open date until Sept. 27, and Rodon is up to 124.2 innings after throwing 42.1 combined over the last two seasons. Questions about his durability arose last month, when Rodon experienced a drop in velocity and missed time due to shoulder fatigue. The left-hander is tentatively scheduled to pitch Friday on six days rest, and by adding Reynaldo Lopez to the rotation, Rodon could get an extra day for the remainder of the season.
MLB
numberfire.com

Max Stassi starting for Angels against White Sox

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Stassi is starting over Kurt Suzuki and hitting eighth. numberFire’s models project Stassi for 9.0 FanDuel points and he has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday’s slate....
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lopez expected to start as White Sox host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (71-74, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (83-62, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Alex Cobb (7-3, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (3-2, 2.05 ERA, .84 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -180, Angels +155; over/under is 8 runs.
MLB
numberfire.com

Cesar Hernandez starting for White Sox on Sunday

Chicago White Sox infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Hernandez is getting the nod at second base while batting eighth in the order against Rangers starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Hernandez for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Tim Anderson, Dylan Cease take big steps in White Sox’ win against Rangers

Shortstop Tim Anderson and right-hander Dylan Cease needed to regain some sharpness. Mission accomplished Friday. Starting for a second consecutive day, Anderson led off and scored twice to help the White Sox top the Rangers 8-0 in Arlington, Texas. Anderson doubled in his first at-bat and played seven innings before Gavin Sheets pinch-hit for him to begin the eighth with the Sox well ahead.
MLB
Daily Herald

White Sox's Rodon still sore, but scheduled to start next week

A day after saying "I don't see how" injury-prone Carlos Rodon will be able to make his final start of the regular season next week, White Sox manager Tony La Russa upgraded his outlook a bit on Tuesday. Rodon has been dealing with shoulder soreness throughout the second half and...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Off injured list, starts in RF

Engel started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Detroit. Engel was reinstated from the injured list Tuesday and could be in line for consistent at-bats as the primary right fielder, although the White Sox have several others capable of playing the position. Engel is deemed the best defender of the bunch and needs the work after getting just 125 plate appearances this season due to injuries.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy