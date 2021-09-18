White Sox's Tim Anderson: Makes consecutive starts
Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Friday's 8-0 win over the Rangers. Anderson was originally scheduled to be out of the starting lineup, a designed plan to limit the shortstop to an every-other-day pattern immediately following a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury. Anderson, who played Thursday, reported feeling well enough to go on back-to-back days, so manager Tony La Russa allowed it Friday, per Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times. Anderson showed no hindrance when he scored from first base on Luis Robert's double in the fourth inning.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0