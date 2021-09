After winning the FA Cup under Mikel Arteta in the pandemic struck 2019/20 season, Arsenal have failed to get going in the English top-flight. Off the late, they have struggled to finish in the top six let alone in the top-four. There are multiple reasons for it and one is their striking woes. In this piece, we shall look at Ivan Toney and how he can be the solution to Arsenal’s woes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO