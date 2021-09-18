CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea: Midfield is a race to the top…and the bottom

By Travis Tyler
Cover picture for the articleIt was pretty clear that Chelsea would need a fourth midfielder in the last transfer window. It simply isn’t sustainable to go into a season like this one with only three midfielders. At the same time, those three play at such a high level that it is truly an unknown how a fourth would get on. Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher opted to go out on loan. Saul Niguez came in on loan to at least bring a similar level of experience as the other options.

