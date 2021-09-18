CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Canada election in dead heat; Liberals drop candidate

By Anna Mehler Paperny
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXGpo_0c0FlmeY00

HAMILTON, Ontario (Reuters) - Canada’s election is in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, according to a new poll on Saturday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival both campaigned in the same seat-rich region to scour up votes.

The latest Sondage Leger poll conducted for the Journal de Montreal and the National Post newspapers put the Conservatives one percentage point ahead of Trudeau’s Liberals, with 33% over 32%.

The tightness of the race has put the focus on turnout, with low turnout historically favouring the Conservatives. The Leger poll put the third-place left-leaning New Democratic Party at 19%.

Trudeau, 49, called an early election, seeking to convert approval for his government’s handling of the pandemic into a parliamentary majority. But he is now scrambling to save his job, with Canadians questioning the need for an early election amid a fourth pandemic wave.

On Saturday, the Liberals announced they would drop a candidate over a 2019 sexual assault charge that the party said was not disclosed to them. Kevin Vuong, a naval reservist running in an open Liberal seat in downtown Toronto, denied the allegations on Friday, noting the charge was withdrawn.

“Mr. Vuong will no longer be a Liberal candidate, and should he be elected, he will not be a member of the Liberal caucus,” the party said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Liberal member of parliament Raj Saini ended his re-election campaign amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female staffers.

Both Trudeau and his Conservative rival Erin O’Toole were campaigning around the Toronto region on Saturday.

O’Toole, 48, is slated to appear in a Conservative-held riding west of Toronto that was closely fought during the 2019 election.

The area’s member of Parliament, who is not running again, came under fire last spring for saying COVID-19 lockdowns were the “single greatest breach of our civil liberties since the internment camps during WW2.”

Comments / 56

Last Man Standing
6d ago

Trudeau has been in close contact with US Democrats to find out how they were able to get extra votes in 2020.

Reply(10)
50
Dennis Armstrong
6d ago

Canada would be better off without Trudeau.. you might not have roving fascist storm troopers shutting down churches for not following absurd requirements.

Reply(1)
14
Robert Fisher
6d ago

Castro Jr pushed up his own reelection date because he's not popular a d the scamdemic is falling apart. he need to be back in office before the winter

Reply(1)
13
Related
mining-technology.com

Mining Association of Canada congratulates Liberal party on election win

The Mining Association of Canada (MAC) has congratulated Canadian Prime Minister-designate Justin Trudeau on his election victory. It said that it looked forward to working with the government to enhance responsible mining and critical minerals development. Pierre Gratton, president and CEO of MAC, stated; “Canada’s mining industry is well placed...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
The Independent

Canada election: Justin Trudeau speaks after Liberals win federal poll

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a speech after his Liberal Party’s victory in Monday’s parliamentary elections. The politician’s gamble to win a majority of seats failed, with the result almost mirroring the result of two years ago. Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, whose party placed second, conceded defeat as results...
ELECTIONS
mpamag.com

Canada election results – Liberals form new government

The Liberal Party of Canada has secured the most seats in the 44th Canadian federal election, handing Justin Trudeau a third successive term as prime minister, although results indicate that party will not cross the 170-seat threshold required to secure a majority in the next parliament. As polls close across...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign

Germans go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and produce a new German leader after 16 years of having Angela Merkel at the helm. Merkel decided not to run for a fifth term and the election campaign has largely focused on the three candidates hoping to succeed her.Here is a look at the highs, the lows and the unexpected that happened during Germany's latest campaign:WHAT'S HOT, WHAT'S NOTClimate change rose to the top of Germany's political agenda over the summer, following the deadly floods that hit western Germany in July and which experts say will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Election#Conservative Party#Dead Heat#The Journal De Montreal#National Post#Conservatives#New Democratic Party#Canadians#Liberals#Parliament
AFP

Arrests, anger and court battles -- the case of Meng Wanzhou

The 2018 arrest in Vancouver of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant, followed by China's detention of two Canadians, sparked an unprecedented dispute between Beijing and Ottawa. On Friday, a legal agreement in New York paved the way for Meng to board a plane to China after nearly three years of detention in Canada and for the two Canadian men to also set off home. Here are the key dates in the case:
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Rasmussen poll: Trump beating Biden 51%-41% in 2024 presidential poll

Donald Trump would defeat both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris if the former president decides to run in 2024, a new poll revealed Thursday. According to a Rasmussen Reports poll, in a race between Trump and Biden in 2024, 51 percent of possible voters said they would vote for Trump, whereas just 41 percent said they would choose Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Colbert on Trump presidency’s final days: ‘Some serious dictator energy’

Stephen Colbert offered a final preview of a new, chilling tell-all on the final days of the Trump presidency on Tuesday evening, with guests Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The two Washington Post journalists’ book, Peril, details events in the White House between the 2020 election and the 6 January insurrection at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. “After reading the book, I think the title isn’t strong enough. I suggest renaming it ‘AAAAGGH!’” said Colbert.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Boris Johnson asked for ‘emergency’ food deal, claims Brazil’s Bolsonaro

Boris Johnson asked Brazil for an “emergency” deal to ease shortages of a food product lacking in the UK, the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has claimed.Mr Bolsonaro did not name the particular product – but said he had passed Mr Johnson’s request to his agriculture minister Tereza Cristina.“He wants an emergency agreement with us to import some kind of food that is lacking in England,” the president said on his weekly webcast to supporters.A No 10 spokesperson disputed Mr Bolsonaro’s account – saying it was not the UK delegation’s recollection of the conversation between the leaders, without giving further details.The...
WORLD
The Independent

PM Morrison says Melbourne anti-lockdown protesters should be 'ashamed' for actions at war memorial

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called the actions of protestors on Wednesday at Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance “disgusting.”More than 200 people were arrested after an intense stand-off between protestors and police at the war memorial. Two police officers were also struck in the head with bottles while one was admitted to hospital with chest pains.Mr Morrison, speaking from Washington DC said that the Shrine was a “sacred site and not a place of protest.”He added that the conduct of protesters was “disgraceful” adding that “it  was disrespectful and it dishonoured those Australians who have made the sacrifice and I...
AUSTRALIA
AFP

Olaf Scholz: the Social Democrat channelling Merkel in succession bid

Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is one of Germany's most influential politicians, with a reputation for being meticulous, confident and fiercely ambitious. As finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel, he enjoys a close relationship with the chancellor and has even sought to position himself as the true Merkel continuity candidate, despite hailing from a different party. He was pictured recently on the cover of the Sueddeutsche Zeitung magazine adopting Merkel's famous "rhombus" hand gesture -- a stunt that provoked consternation from rivals in Merkel's CDU camp. Nicknamed "Scholzomat" for his robotic speeches, Scholz has hardly stood out for his charisma in the run-up to Sunday's election.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy