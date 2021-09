The Palmyra football team notched its first victory of the 2021 season Monday night under the lights at Buck Swank Stadium. In a battle of 0-2 teams heading into the contest, Palmyra prevailed by a score of 24-12 in a game that was rescheduled from Friday. The contest was moved from its initial date out of an abundance of caution due to a general threat of violence against schools.

