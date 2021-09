After another disappointing loss, the Columbus Crew heads back to the Sunshine State, this time to take on Orlando City SC’s South Florida rivals, Inter Miami. Heading into a run of three games in one week, the Crew sits in the familiar position of just outside of the MLS Cup playoff picture, with the potential to claw back in with a win. This group of games may make or break the Black & Gold’s season, either putting them back into playoff contention or putting too much distance between the team and the top seven in the Eastern Conference.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO