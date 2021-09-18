CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

Warren County grand jury returns indictments

By Daily News
Bowling Green Daily News
 6 days ago

The following people were indicted Wednesday by a Warren County grand jury. Indictments are allegations, not convictions:. Hunter Austin Alvey, 23, 208 Sandalwood Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, failure to or improper signal; transfer bond; tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, license to be in possession, failure to or improper signal, second-degree persistent felony offender; combine bond with other indictment; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication; transfer bond.

