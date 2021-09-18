CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas football: 3 important stats for Jayhawks in Week 3

By Jacob Milham
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

The Kansas football team has the privilege of opening Big 12 competition against the Baylor Bears. Will the details determine this weekend’s outcome?. The Kansas football team welcomes the Baylor Bears to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan., Sept. 18. First-year head coach Lance Leipold has given the Kansas football program a new breath of life, with the team sitting at 1-1 to start the year. Despite a 49-22 loss to Coastal Carolina, the 2021 Jayhawks do look much improved.

kckingdom.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Sooners’ game today: Sooners vs. West Virginia injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, TV channel

Sooners’ injury report vs. West Virginia, Week 4. The following Oklahoma players are listed as “out” on the injury report for the Oklahoma-West Virginia game on Saturday night: WR Theo Wease, lower leg; DB Woodi Washington, undisclosed injury; and DL Jalen Redmond, knee . CB Ryan Peoples, ankle, is listed as doubtful. WR Brian Darby, DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and LB Danny Stutsman, all undisclosed injuries, are listed as questionable. DB Billy Bowman is listed as “probable,” with an undisclosed injury.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Dan Patrick named Memphis football the new “Running Back U”

On the Friday edition of his show, renowned sportscaster Dan Patrick discussed the recent success of a particular college football team whose alumni have had great success recently in the NFL. The school may surprise you, since it’s not a traditional powerhouse like Alabama or Oklahoma or Georgia — it’s...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
FanSided

Houston Texans should have eyes on Michigan State RB

The Houston Texans scouts can’t miss Kenneth Walker III. In what has been one of the earliest and most surprising Heisman candidates, Kenneth Walker III for Michigan State made the biggest entrance to the season. In Week 1 of the college football season, Walker III torched Northwestern’s defense on the very first play from scrimmage, a 75-yard run that set the tone for the rest of the night.
NFL
FanSided

Illinois Football: Prediction for week four vs. Purdue

After a gut-wrenching loss against Maryland, the Illinois football team will look to bounce back in their week four rivalry game vs. the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. The Illini seek to end their three-game losing skid as they travel to West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on Purdue in the “Cannon Game”.
ILLINOIS STATE
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Wes Miller earns first four-star commitment

Former UNC basketball player and first-year Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller earned his first four-star commitment. The Cincinnati basketball program got its first four-star commitment in three recruiting cycles when class of 2022 prospect Daniel Skillings gave a verbal pledge to new Bearcats head coach Wes Miller on Thursday afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Leipold
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Weather report vs. Wisconsin in Week 4

The Notre Dame football team will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 4, and here is what the weather should look like for the matchup inside Soldier Field. In front of College Gameday, the Notre Dame football team will take on the Wisconsin Badgers inside Soldier Field today. The game is a huge one for the Irish, who has looked shaky to start the 2021 season, causing them to fall outside of the top-10 despite going into this contest with a perfect, 3-0 record.
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Washington Football Team: 3 predictions for Week 3 vs Buffalo

In what’s been called a “measuring stick game”, the Washington Football Team takes on the Buffalo Bills in what will be the biggest game of Washington’s young season. Week 3 is here and the Washington Football Team is sitting at 1-1 after an eventful first two games. From a last-second field goal to a stunning defensive performance in Week 1, Washington’s season has gone in the opposite direction of what you’d expect so far.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor Bears#American Football#Coastal Carolina#500#Texas Southern#Texas State#The Big 12#Turnovers Committed#Baylor Rushing Defense#55th Fbs
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft Prospects to Watch: Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

Two top-20 teams square off in a neutral-site battle with several 2022 NFL Draft prospects on each side looking to make an impact. #12 Notre Dame vs. #18 Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago 12 PM ET FOX. The 3-0 Fighting Irish will take on the 1-1 Badgers on Saturday....
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 3 Cleveland Browns players to be afraid of

The Chicago Bears are getting set to play the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Of course, the big story going into the game is the Bears quarterback situation. Matt Nagy announced that Andy Dalton wasn’t healthy enough to play so Justin Fields is officially the starting quarterback for week three. It is annoying that he is saying that Andy will come back and be the starter but it is up to Justin to make that impossible.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama football can’t look ahead to next week’s game

Alabama football has a proud history of avoiding massive upsets. The Crimson Tide haven’t lost to an unranked team since 2007, and it has been that long since they have lost to a non-conference opponent in the regular season. Despite playing teams like Clemson, Wisconsin, Florida State and USC, Alabama hasn’t been upset massively since they won their first title of the Saban era.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: 5 Bold Predictions vs Bears in Week 3

The Cleveland Browns take on the Chicago Bears at home on Sunday. Here are five bold predictions to watch for in the Week 3 matchup. The Cleveland Browns got back to their winning ways last week in their home opener. Now, sitting at .500 after two games, the Browns are in a four-way tie for first place in the AFC North. If the Browns are to reach the heights of their preseason expectations, they will need to stack multiple wins in a row.
NFL
FanSided

3 Bold Predictions: Arizona Cardinals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals head out on the road to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for a pivotal Week 3 matchup. The Arizona Cardinals have started off the 2021 season 2-0, as they did in 2020. Last season, they were heavily favored against a Detroit Lions team that was on an 11-game losing streak. You know what happened. Lions’ kicker Matt Prater knocked in a game-winning field goal and sealed the team’s first win since October 2019.
NFL
FanSided

3 Miami Dolphins players that the Raiders need to account for

The Miami Dolphins had a complete meltdown in their home opener last week against the Buffalo Bills. To some, the Dolphins season is already turned upside down. The 35-0 Dolphins loss to the Bills is the largest ever in the series. The offensive line had one of the worst performances...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
341K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy