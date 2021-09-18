Kansas football: 3 important stats for Jayhawks in Week 3
The Kansas football team has the privilege of opening Big 12 competition against the Baylor Bears. Will the details determine this weekend’s outcome?. The Kansas football team welcomes the Baylor Bears to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan., Sept. 18. First-year head coach Lance Leipold has given the Kansas football program a new breath of life, with the team sitting at 1-1 to start the year. Despite a 49-22 loss to Coastal Carolina, the 2021 Jayhawks do look much improved.kckingdom.com
