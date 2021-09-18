Kansas football: 3 important stats for Jayhawks in Week 3

The Notre Dame football team will take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 4, and here is what the weather should look like for the matchup inside Soldier Field. In front of College Gameday, the Notre Dame football team will take on the Wisconsin Badgers inside Soldier Field today. The game is a huge one for the Irish, who has looked shaky to start the 2021 season, causing them to fall outside of the top-10 despite going into this contest with a perfect, 3-0 record.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO