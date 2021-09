Columbia Football takes home the first win of the season against Marist College, bringing together the CU community and raising school spirit after 18 months. Huddled together on the Uptown 1 train, CU students were riled up for the Columbia vs Marist football game on Saturday, September 18, 2021. It was the first game of the 2021 season and CU fans sported their requisite blue and white on the hot, sunny day filled with blue skies. It was also the first game at Baker in over two years.

