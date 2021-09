As Matthew McKay held the ball out to hand it off, a San Diego defender froze. This was all McKay needed to make his decision. Isaiah Ifanse snagged the ball from McKay. Because Montana State’s quarterback is so much of a threat to run, the San Diego player stopped in preparation to take down McKay. Instead, Ifanse zoomed by, rushing 74 yards and nearly scoring a touchdown.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO