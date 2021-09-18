Okie Jeep Jam back with Saturday night concert
Exchange Club of Muskogee is proud to present the 3rd annual Okie Jeep Jam from Oct. 1-3. Coordinated in conjunction with the City of Muskogee, Muskogee Parks and Recreation and Visit Muskogee, this outdoor event will offer visitors the chance to show off their Jeeps, meet other Jeep enthusiasts, check out their favorite Jeep-related vendors, attend a night of musical entertainment, all to raise money for local children’s charities.www.muskogeephoenix.com
Comments / 0