CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

Okie Jeep Jam back with Saturday night concert

Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExchange Club of Muskogee is proud to present the 3rd annual Okie Jeep Jam from Oct. 1-3. Coordinated in conjunction with the City of Muskogee, Muskogee Parks and Recreation and Visit Muskogee, this outdoor event will offer visitors the chance to show off their Jeeps, meet other Jeep enthusiasts, check out their favorite Jeep-related vendors, attend a night of musical entertainment, all to raise money for local children’s charities.

www.muskogeephoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, 88, running for reelection

Iowa's senior Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, announced in an early morning tweet Friday that, at age 88, he will seek reelection in 2022. Grassley, who will be 89 by Election Day next year, is proud of his physical fitness, and not-so-subtly bragged about in a tweet announcing his run that showed him jogging before sunrise in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Braggs, OK
Muskogee, OK
Cars
City
Muskogee, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Jeeps#Exchange Club#Rc The Ambers#Micky The Motorcars

Comments / 0

Community Policy