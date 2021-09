Less than two weeks after he suffered a strained hamstring that put his season in jeopardy, Brandon Nimmo returned to the Mets on Friday night. The center fielder was activated off the injured list and rejoined to a lineup that sorely needed him for their playoff push, though his presence alone wasn’t enough on this night, as the Mets fell to the Phillies, 4-3, at Citi Field.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO