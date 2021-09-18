CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.2K New Cases & 12 Deaths Reported Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCaoN_0c0FjSje00

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,277 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .022% to 4.23%. It’s the sixth day in a row that positivity decreased.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

More than 3.8 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations decreased by 4, to 788. Of those hospitalized, 586 remain in acute care and 206 are in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 518,061 total confirmed cases and 10,035 deaths.

There are 3,835,130 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,779,952 doses. Of those, 3,901,097 are first doses with 5,070 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,537,592 second doses, 5,886 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 297,538 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 308 in the last day.

The state reported 82.6% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 15,917 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Of those cases, 1,186 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 8.03% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. One hundred thirty fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 7.27% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 8,426 (224) 2*
Anne Arundel 49,207 (695) 15*
Baltimore 72,019 (1,706) 42*
Baltimore City 57,673 (1,272) 26*
Calvert 4,933 (90) 1*
Caroline 2,718 (38) 0*
Carroll 10,628 (267) 6*
Cecil 7,571 (162) 2*
Charles 13,282 (227) 2*
Dorchester 3,638 (69) 1*
Frederick 22,479 (349) 10*
Garrett 2,491 (68) 1*
Harford 18,814 (319) 7*
Howard 21,422 (262) 7*
Kent 1,526 (49) 3*
Montgomery 78,428 (1,618) 51*
Prince George’s 94,870 (1,614) 43*
Queen Anne’s 3,445 (59) 1*
St. Mary’s 7,916 (141) 1*
Somerset 3,004 (46) 0*
Talbot 2,480 (49) 0*
Washington 16,912 (351) 5*
Wicomico 9,679 (197) 0*
Worcester 4,500 (110) 1*
Data not available 0 (53) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 33,047 (4) 0*
10-19 55,501 (6) 1*
20-29 94,621 (48) 1*
30-39 89,106 (125) 7*
40-49 76,228 (323) 5*
50-59 75,125 (891) 33*
60-69 50,070 (1,720) 27*
70-79 27,449 (2,528) 48*
80+ 16,914 (4,388) 106*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 271,408 (4,842) 111*
Male 246,653 (5,193) 117*
Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 163,698 (3,616) 84*
Asian (NH) 12,578 (338) 11*
White (NH) 190,059 (5,066) 112*
Hispanic 75,121 (857) 19*
Other (NH) 23,980 (110) 1*
Data not available 52,625 (48) 1*

Comments / 4

shitbag
6d ago

BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE..... after your 5th booster shot We'll throw in This Magnificent set of steak knives.. completely free!! 🤣

Reply(1)
13
 

International Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland hospital postponing some surgeries amid COVID-19 spike

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel Medical Center has started putting off some non-emergency, elective surgeries until COVID-19 admissions start to decline. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. COVID-19 patients are currently occupying about 10% of all the hospital beds at AAMC, and...
MARYLAND STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Covid-19 Update: Mu Strain Detected in Maryland

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect countries worldwide, and as the virus mutates, new strains appear. The Delta variant has been predominant in the U.S for several weeks, and it has been behind the surge in the number of daily infections. At the same time, there are other variants health experts and organizations, such as the WHO and the CDC, keep under close supervision. The Mu variant originated in Colombia at the beginning of 2021, and it has been detected in over 40 countries. Health experts in Maryland detected cases of infection with the Mu strain, as CDC data indicates.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
heraldmailmedia.com

COVID-19 mu variant has been detected in Maryland. Here's what to know.

The delta variant is still the predominant strain of COVID-19 circulating in Maryland and across the nation, but the emerging "mu" variant has made a small appearance here in recent weeks. The World Health Organization identified the mu variant — which, like other COVID-19 variants, was named with a letter...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Herald

COVID-19 update: 1,905 hospitalized, 8,415 new cases over weekend

State health officials are reporting 1,905 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals throughout the state. Of those hospitalized, 463 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. Both hospitalization figures are below levels reported Friday. Since Friday, IDPH officials are also reporting 8,415 new COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 298 New Cases, 6 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 298 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 282 are confirmed and 16 are probable cases. The six new deaths happened from Sept. 10 to 19 and were all 65 years or older. There have been 8,022 total hospitalizations and 117,844 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,128. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 4,394 New Cases, 66 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,394 new coronavirus cases and 66 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,392,266 cases and 28,998 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,421 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 609 in ICUs. The state says 12,621,080 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,878,087 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Icu#Marylanders#Cdc#Coronavirus Resources#Wjz Latest Cdc Guidelines#Nh#Asian#Hispanic
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 24 More Deaths Confirmed By MDH; 2,434 More Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the FDA having granted emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for some Americans, health officials on Thursday reported an additional 2,434 virus cases and 24 more deaths. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily update, the state’s total positive cases have risen to 694,320 since the pandemic began, with 8,049 deaths attributed to the virus. Meanwhile, the latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate remains at 6.8%, as reported Thursday. The positivity rate, which went as far down as 1.1% in late June, remains in the “caution” status; the line for high risk is drawn...
MINNESOTA STATE
Richmond Register

Three COVID-19 deaths in three days

In just a three day span, three additional individuals of Madison County have died from COVID-19. According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, Madison County has a total of 124 deaths. On Monday, 121 deaths were reported. The state's dashboard also reported 144 new cases on Sept. 14, for a total...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox5dc.com

Salmonella outbreak detected in half of US states

WASHINGTON - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Friday that an outbreak of salmonella due to an "unknown food source" has been detected in 25 states across the U.S. The agency said that on Sept. 2, it identified an outbreak of 20 salmonella oranienburg infections and that,...
WASHINGTON, DC
heraldmailmedia.com

Hospital beds filling up in Hagerstown area with COVID delta variant

The percentage of those vaccinated in Maryland is ticking up, but thanks to the delta variant, so is the number of hospitalizations due to COVID. The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,189 new cases of COVID on Sept. 15, with 804 hospitalizations for COVID patients, 211 of whom are in the ICU.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
heraldmailmedia.com

23 people died last week in the Tri-State area as a result of COVID-19

Twenty-three people across the Tri-State area died last week as a result of COVID-19. Franklin County, Pa., alone had seven deaths for the week ending Sunday, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Washington County, Md., recorded five. Berkeley and Jefferson counties in West Virginia each had four.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Governor Orders Md. Flags Lowered To Half Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has directed flags in Maryland to fly at half-staff in remembrance of more than 10,000 state residents who have died from COVID-19. The state reported Thursday morning that 21 more Maryland residents have died from the virus. That brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 10,011 over the last 19 months.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
18M+
Views
