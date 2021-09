Hey, everyone! A friend on here mentioned that there are 100 days left in this year and she is doing a 100 Day Challenge. I am going to take it seriously and I’m going to be BOLD! Ask my family what my usual saying is and they will tell you right away (LANGUAGE ALERT) “*kitten* or get off the pot!” So that is what I’m doing! I have filled out a tracker and I’m keeping it on the front of my fridge along with one of my favorite Dr. Now memes, which is my new Mantra.

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO