COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football wraps up non-conference play this evening when it hosts Akron. The Buckeyes are clearly the superior team from a talent standpoint and despite early-season issues should win comfortably. But every week this team has questions that need to be answered. Everyone from coaches, players to fans will spend more time analyzing how things look rather than if they work against the Zips.

