Street Style Has Hit London Fashion Week – And There's Plenty Of Outfit Inspiration

We've given you the roundup on the best trends to come from New York Fashion Week, but you know everyone's favorite part of fashion month tends to be the street style moments. While digital collections have come and gone in the past year, we've missed the fashion set taking to the streets the most. It's like a fashionable Instagram feed, but IRL. As we headed to the shows this season, we took notes of the outfit trends popping up around us, from tailored vests to crochet knits. It may not exactly have been the best fall weather (It hit 90° on some days), but that didn't stop anyone from pulling out their favorite fall pieces.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO