Disneyland's Grand Californian Hotel And Spa: 5 Big Reasons To Stay At The Flagship Resort

When Disney World and Disneyland opened Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, it was possibly the biggest attraction opening ever. It was huge in scope and scale and the demand for the ride was equally massive. In order to best manage demand, the Disney Parks implemented their first ever Virtual Queue. Rather than stand in line, guests were issued a Boarding Group via an app, which determine when they would be able to get in line for the ride. Up until now, the virtual queue has been the only way to get on the ride, but yesterday at Disney's Hollywood Studio, the virtual queue was officially replaced with a traditional standby line. And thus far, it seems to be working pretty well.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 HOURS AGO