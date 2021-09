My name is Kim and I am new to the site trying to loose some weight to have knee surgery I am seeing weightloss doctor had my intitial appointment a week ago. I am seeing a bariatric doctor end of October and trying to loose on my own until then. I have been using a wheelchair at home and an electric scooter out in public since september 2020. At that time I was only 330 and now I am up to 388lbs and trying to loose. I have used Richard Simmon's plan before and belonged to his chat. I quit his chat site back in 2011. If anyone can answer this but are there any live meetings on here or is it just the message board???? Thanks,

WORKOUTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO