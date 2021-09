The well-known and almost always excellent gamer Shroud once said that Naraka: Bladepoint is too difficult. He said this because there are so many mechanics that you need to master to be the best at the melee battle royale. If you want to be the best at this game, you need to practice, practice, and practice some more. However, you don’t need to be the best to be good. I’ve put together a Naraka: Bladepoint guide with some combat tips that will help improve your gameplay without spending a thousand hours swinging your blade.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO