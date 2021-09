Hi @BookishCatLady, I understand that you are scared, but I am proof that you can do this! I'm likely considerably older than you, but also 5'2" and limited in how active I can be. I am now half my highest weight of 226. I'm not going to stay this small once COVID is over, but I intend to stay below 120. I was probably around 190 two years ago and worked the change slowly at first, focusing mainly on not gaining more by maintaining a healthier diet.

