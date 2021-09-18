CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who can it be now? How to Build a Raspberry Pi Doorbell that Recognizes Friends

By Ryder Damen
 6 days ago
I want to buy a smart doorbell, but the cost of them is a little outside of my budget. Instead, I’m using a Raspberry Pi, a speaker system, and a camera to build a smart doorbell system for a fraction of the cost. In our last project, we created a...

