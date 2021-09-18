CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Saints: Trading for Auden Tate would be sneaky-good move

By Leigh Oleszczak
Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints have done what they can to add help at wide receiver but Auden Tate of the Cincinnati Bengals would give them a great option on their offense. Tate, a former seventh-round pick out of Florida State, hasn’t been utilized much in Cincinnati’s offense. This isn’t shocking, as the Bengals have three WR1-caliber options at the position in Tyler Boyd, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, so Tate’s slide down the depth chart wasn’t unexpected by any means.

