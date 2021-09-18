New Orleans Saints: Trading for Auden Tate would be sneaky-good move
The New Orleans Saints have done what they can to add help at wide receiver but Auden Tate of the Cincinnati Bengals would give them a great option on their offense. Tate, a former seventh-round pick out of Florida State, hasn’t been utilized much in Cincinnati’s offense. This isn’t shocking, as the Bengals have three WR1-caliber options at the position in Tyler Boyd, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, so Tate’s slide down the depth chart wasn’t unexpected by any means.whodatdish.com
