'Wife Of A Spy' Guides Viewers Into A Whirlpool Of Unexpected Treachery

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people think World War II began when Germany invaded Poland in 1939, or even when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. But in Asia the war began in the mid-1930s when Japan attacked China and Manchuria. Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Wife of a Spy begins in 1940,...

CHICAGO READER

Wife of a Spy

Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa beautifully and methodically renders the story of a married couple plunged into uncertainty in the days leading up to World War II. With a slow-burn plot, the film marries historical drama with psychological tension, highlighted by intensely focused performances from Yû Aoi, who plays a wife slowly suspecting her husband of being an anti-Japanese spy, and the ever-stoic Issey Takahashi, who plays a husband harboring a restless secret. The film succeeds as a portrait of a marriage under duress. But at times, slack pacing causes the story to rely too heavily on the personal, at risk of unmooring the narrative’s political stakes. For example, the film touches upon historical atrocities and human experimentation conducted by the Japanese military in Manchuria, but fails to address that said experiments were never properly prosecuted or atoned for. (In fact, the United States gave immunity to researchers involved in these experiments in exchange for their data.) Whether these vagaries are a failing or a feature, Kurosawa leaves the audience with large-scale questions about the nature of love and justice. In Japanese with subtitles. 115 min.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Wife of a Spy’ Film Review: Gripping Japanese Thriller Explores Married Couple Embroiled in Espionage

Central to any spy story worth its salt is the tension built around whom the audience should believe. But the memorable ones make just as powerful the theme of what the characters really do believe — as in, why they do what they do, whether they’re handler, agent, target or pawn. And to make matters even more fascinating, when some of those questions are left unanswered, that’s when some spy yarns achieve something profound about the battlefield on which they’re played.
MOVIES
thelosangelesbeat.com

Wife Of A Spy Builds a Hitchcock Style Thriller Based In Pre-WW2; Releasing September 24

Is an exquisitely crafted film from Japanese director Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Pulse, Cure, Tokyo Sonata). The film, in Japanese with English subtitles, takes place in Kobe, Japan, pre-war 1940. Satoko (Yū Aoi, Japan Society’s 2021 Honoree) is a housewife and amateur film actress married to Yusaku (Issey Takahashi, Kill Bill), a very well to do fabric and clothing trader in 1940 Kobe. Yusaku is also a passionate amateur filmmaker.
MOVIES
Variety

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lu Chuan
Person
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Variety

Variety

IndieWire

insideedition.com

everything-everywhere.com

Variety

spring.org.uk

Variety

AFP

districtchronicles.com

Variety

Variety

erienewsnow.com

