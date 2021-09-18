Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Confirm Which Universe It Takes Place In

Star Trek Online returns to the Mirror Universe for Season 24, Reflections. Cryptic Studios and Perfect World Entertainment announced that the new season launches on PC on Tuesday, September 14th, and will come to consoles on November 2nd. Following the end of the Klingon Civil War, the new season brings back Mirror Leeta, voiced by Chase Masterson, who played the Prime Timeline's Leeta in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Leeta warps from the Mirror Universe into the Prime Timeline to warn players of encroaching danger. Mirror Kuumarke, an agent o the Terran Empire, tracks her and is on a mission to keep Leeta silent. It's up to player captains to beat back the Terran Empire's forces and uncover the truth behind Leeta's journey.

