Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Confirm Which Universe It Takes Place In

By Jamie Lovett
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Star Trek's first kids' show, Star Trek: Prodigy, embarks on its maiden voyage next month, it'll be taking a trip through various eras of Star Trek's history. The show owes an obvious debt to Star Trek: Voyager considering the return of Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway (in hologram form) and its beginnings in the Delta Quadrant. Speaking to TrekMovie following the Star Trek Day event earlier this month, Star Trek: Prodigy showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman say that the show isn't limited to Voyager. It'll include elements from Voyager's original era, J.J. Abrams' cinematic reboot of the 2010s, and the streaming era of the past few years.

#Star Trek#Paramount
